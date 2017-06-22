We love to shop, especially for plants, bulbs, seeds, and anything garden-related! Here are several of our favorite mail-order garden Web sites. Learn what we like about each one in the list that follows. Then check out our guide to planting mail-order plants in the article below.
- ANNIE’S ANNUALS & PERENNIALS
Specializes in rare and unusual plants
www.anniesannuals.com
- ANTIQUE ROSE EMPORIUM
A great source for antique and own-root roses
www.antiqueroseemporium.com
- ARROWHEAD ALPINES
Specializes in alpine plants, trees and shrubs
www.arrowheadalpines.com
- BLUESTONE PERENNIALS
Great selection of perennials, bulbs and shrubs
www.bluestoneperennials.com
- BRENT AND BECKY’S
Excellent selection of large, healthy bulbs
www.brentandbeckysbulbs.com
- COMPLETELY CLEMATIS
Good source for over 200 clematis varieties
www.clematisnursery.com
- DIGGING DOG NURSERY
Drought-tolerant and native plants
www.diggingdog.com
- EASY TO GROW BULBS
Wide variety of bulbs and perennials, many of them unusual
www.easytogrowbulbs.com
- FIELDSTONE GARDENS
Wide variety of perennials, including a large Siberian iris collection
www.fieldstonegardens.com
- FORESTFARM AT PACIFICA
Thousands of plants, many of them unusual
www.forestfarm.com
- GARDEN CROSSINGS
Large plants (including container annuals) plus lots of care information
www.gardencrossings.com
- GREAT GARDEN PLANTS
Large perennials, trees and shrubs
www.greatgardenplants.com
- HEIRLOOM ROSES
Specializes in all types of roses, including own root, rare and unique
www.heirloomroses.com
- HIGH COUNTRY GARDENS
Offers hundreds of xeric plants
www.highcountrygardens.com
- JOHNNY’S SELECTED SEEDS
Sells seeds for fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs
www.johnnyseeds.com
- JOY CREEK NURSERY
Perennials and vines, especially large clematis collection
www.joycreek.com
- KLEHM’S SONG SPARROW
Specializes in peonies, hostas, daylilies and clematis, especially rare varieties
www.songsparrow.com
- LAZY S’S FARM & NURSERY
Sells more than 2,000 varieties of perennials, shrubs and trees
www.lazyssfarm.com
- THE LILY GARDEN
Great selection of classic and new lilies
www.thelilygarden.com
- LOGEE’S GREENHOUSES
Begonias, tropicals and tender perennials
www.logees.com
- NH HOSTAS
Varieties that are hard to find anywhere else
www.nhhostas.com
- OAKES DAYLILIES
Wonderful selection of hundreds of varieties
www.oakesdaylilies.com
- OLD HOUSE GARDENS
Specializes in heirloom flower bulbs
www.oldhousegardens.com
- PINETREE GARDEN SEEDS
Wide variety of vegetable and flower seeds at economical prices
www.superseeds.com
- PLANT DELIGHTS NURSERY
Great source for native and unusual perennials, (and entertaining commentary about them)
www.plantdelights.com
- PRAIRIE MOON
Plants, seeds and information for all types of native plantings and restoration
www.prairiemoon.com
- PRAIRIE NURSERY
Offers native plants and seeds for prairies, woodlands and wetlands and no-mow lawns
www.prairienursery.com
- RAREFIND NURSERY
Carries unusual shrubs, trees and hardy plants
www.rarefindnursery.com
- RENEE’S GARDEN
Seeds for gourmet vegetables and cut flowers, especially large sweet pea collection
www.reneesgarden.com
- SEED SAVERS EXCHANGE
Heirloom and old-fashioned seeds; committed to preserving biodiversity
www.seedsavers.org
- SELECT SEEDS ANTIQUE FLOWERS
Specializes in old-fashioned and rare seeds and plants
www.selectseeds.com
- SWAN ISLAND DAHLIA
Features more than 360 varieties of dahlias
www.dahlias.com
- TERRITORIAL SEED CO.
Specializes in wide variety of vegetable seeds
www.territorialseed.com
- VAN ENGELEN, INC.
More than 700 varieties of flower bulbs, minimum order for each
www.vanengelen.com
Garden Gate’s Mail-Order Guide
Mail-order plants are a great way to get out-of-the-ordinary species and cultivars. They’re shipped potted, like the group in photo 1, or bareroot, like those below. Every company has its own packing method to keep plants safe on the journey to your home. Some are better than others, so keep your camera on hand and snap photos if the box is damaged or the plants aren’t looking good as you unpack. The plants above were just packed in paper and excelsior, made of wood shavings, to keep pots from spilling and plants from jostling too much. Potted plants will look a lot like what you find in the garden center (although often smaller, for ease of shipping). Look for healthy foliage, stems and roots. They should be ready to go in the ground right away.
BAREROOT Depending on when you order them, your perennials may be shipped dormant, with no foliage, or with leaves, either cut back or not. The tall sedum in photo 2 has been cut back before shipping. It’ll recover nicely as soon as it’s planted. Check plants both visually and by smelling them—make sure there’s nothing rotten or mushy or that plants aren’t shriveled. If it’s just a small piece that looks bad, trim it off; otherwise, request a replacement. Fuzzy gray mold sometimes develops on the roots while they’re in storage. As long as no more than 50 percent of the roots are covered, the plant should be fine. A few broken stems or roots aren’t a problem —just trim them off.
Get bareroot plants potted right away to avoid drying out or rotting. You can store them for a few days in your refrigerator crisper if you need to. Make sure temperatures stay in the 35 to 38 degree F range. Most plants, like the daylily (Hemerocallis hybrid) in photo 3, will do best with an hour soak in water before planting. After that, put the roots in a nursery pot, like the one in photo 4, that’s big enough for them to grow for a few weeks. Plant your perennial in the pot the same way you will in the ground. Most will do best with the crown sitting at the same level as the mix or the soil. Wait to water until you see new growth. After that, only water whenever the potting mix is dry to avoid rot. Keep plants outside in a sheltered spot or in a cold frame if it’s early in the growing season. In a few weeks, give a gentle tug on the foliage, and if you feel resistance, it’s ready to go into the garden.