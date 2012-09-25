Issue 108 Garden Plan: Tough Places, Tough Plants

Tough Plants garden plan illustrationIn issue 108 we showed you some tips to help you make over an ugly sideyard. Here we’ll share the complete planting plan for the garden. Enjoy! Tough Places, Tough Plants Garden Plan PDF

Note: You need Adobe's FREE Acrobat® Reader installed on your computer to view the plan. If you don't already have Reader on your computer, click here to go to Adobe's Web site and get a FREE copy.

« Back to Web Extras Homepage