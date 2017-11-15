Face container plants the right way and your containers look fabulous. Face the plants the wrong way, and something just isn’t right. Let expert Karen Chapman show you examples and tips for helping your container plants put on their best face in our video:

Learn how to design containers in six unique styles in our exclusive class, taught by professional garden designer, author and educator, Karen Chapman. You won’t want to miss the tips in her video class, lists of plant recommendations or personalized responses in our private Facebook group for Container Gardening to Suit Your Style students. Sign up now