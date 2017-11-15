Choose the right number of container plants and you’re on your way to beautiful plantings. Check out container pro Karen Chapman’s tip and easy template to ensure that you’re putting just the right number of plants in every pot. It’ll help you save money and ensure that your containers look great right from the start—and for weeks and months to come.

Learn how to design containers in six unique styles in our exclusive class, taught by professional garden designer, author and educator, Karen Chapman. You won’t want to miss the tips in her video class, lists of plant recommendations or personalized responses in our private Facebook group for Container Gardening to Suit Your Style students. Sign up now