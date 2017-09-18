Ready to buy bulbs this fall? Here are some of our favorite mail-order garden companies that well large, healthy and beautiful bulbs. See what we like about each one in the list that follows. Then learn our best tips for buying bulbs, whether you’re browsing garden centers or mail-order shopping.
- BRENT AND BECKY’S
Excellent selection of bulbs, especially if you love daffodils
www.brentandbeckysbulbs.com
- EASY TO GROW BULBS
Wide variety of bulbs and perennials, many of them unusual
www.easytogrowbulbs.com
- THE LILY GARDEN
Great selection of classic and new lilies
www.thelilygarden.com
- LONGFIELD GARDENS
Lots of different types of bulbs, great photos
www.longfield-gardens.com
- OLD HOUSE GARDENS
Specializes in heirloom flower bulbs; we love the stories behind each one
www.oldhousegardens.com
- VAN ENGELEN, INC.
More than 700 varieties of flower bulbs, minimum order for each
www.vanengelen.com
- JOHN SCHEEPERS, INC.
More than 700 varieties of flower bulbs (if you’re ordering in large quantities, check out the sister company, Van Engelen)
www.johnscheepers.com