Garden Gate Favorites Bulbs for tough situations:
12 plants for gardeners in every region

Not sure where to plant bulbs? Click through our slideshow to see some tough spots and difficult situations you might encounter and which bulbs to plant where.

Cold winters

Live in USDA 3? These bulbs take cold winters in stride!

Crocus Crocus vernus (in photo)
Cold zones 3 to 8, heat zones 8 to 1

Glory-of-the-snow Chionodoxa lucilae
Cold zones 3 to 9, heat zones 9 to 1

Siberian squill Scilla siberica
Cold zones 2 to 8, heat zones 8 to 1

Warm winters

Tulips need to chill so can be difficult to grow in some areas, but these bulbs are more tolerant of warm winter temperatures.

Freesia Freesia laxa
Cold zones 8 to 10, heat zones 12 to 1

Persian buttercup Ranunculus asiaticus (in photo)
Cold zones 8 to 11, heat zones 12 to 1

Spanish bluebells Hyacinthoides hispanica
Cold zones 4 to 9, heat zones 9 to 1

Dry soil

Here are bulbs that can take periods of drought and still bloom beautifully.

Allium Allium spp. and hybrids
Cold zones 3 to 9, heat zones 9 to 1

Grape hyacinth Muscari armeniacum
Cold zones 4 to 8, heat zones 8 to 1

Spring starflower Ipheion uniflorum (in photo)
Cold zones 5 to 9, heat zones 9 to 1

Wet soil

Most bulbs do best in dry areas. But these will tolerate moist to wet soil.

Checkered lily Fritillaria meleagris
Cold zones 4 to 9, heat zones 9 to 1

Quamash Camassia quamash (in photo)
Cold zones 4 to 10, heat zones 10 to 1

Spring snowflake Leucojum vernum
Cold zones 4 to 8, heat zones 8 to

