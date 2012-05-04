In the second installment of our design series we have tips on defining shapes. Whether you like straight lines or lots of curves, these shapes will set the style of your new garden. So get out a pencil and a few of the base map copies you made in “Start from Scratch.” I’ll show you how to experiment with different lines and shapes as you “Set the Style.”

Click here to download the PDF.

How to get your free printable article:

To download the file, most of you will use the RIGHT-CLICK button on your mouse. Users with a single-button mouse will click and hold to get the save option.