



Good fences make good neighbors. How many times have you heard that old adage? But if you have a long, looming privacy fence you know how it can overpower your garden. It’s out of scale with many of today’s smaller suburban lots. Plantings will help soften the appearance of this fence and make it look more in scale with the surrounding garden. Our plan has something to offer during each season. There are lilacs in the spring, perennials in the summer, grasses and colorful foliage in the fall and evergreens, as well as dried seed heads for winter. Here’s a plan for a full sun garden against a 6-foot-tall privacy fence.

