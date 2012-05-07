A welcome addition to any garden, fall-blooming anemones offer attractive foliage all season before bursting into bloom in late summer and early fall.
These plans show three different ways to combine fall anemones with other plants for a colorful garden.
Traditional Autumn
White ‘Honorine Jobert’ sets off the traditional colors of autumn in this combination. ‘Golden Baby’ goldenrod gives a rich yellow, ‘Autumn Fire’ sedums and perennial geraniums add rusty red tones, and the deep-red-purple foliage of ‘Emerald Carousel’ barberry forms a backdrop.
|Code
|Plant Name
|No. to Buy
|A
|Barberry
|Berberis
‘Emerald Carousel’
|1
|B
|Anemone
|Anemone x hybrida
‘Honorine Jobert’
|3
|C
|Goldenrod
|Solidago
‘Goldenkind’ (‘Golden Baby’)
|3
|D
|Sedum
|Sedum
‘Autumn Fire’
|4
|E
|Geranium
|Geranium sanguineum
|3
3-Season Color
Beginning in spring with ‘Eric the Red’ Siberian iris, this combination moves through summer with ‘Mainacht’ salvia and ‘Becky’ shasta daisy. In fall, ‘September Charm’ anemone brings pale-pink flowers and dark-pink buds. A ruffle of silvery dusty miller plays up the colors of all three seasons.
|Code
|Plant Name
|No. to Buy
|A
|Siberian iris
|Iris sibirica
‘Eric the Red’
|4
|B
|Anemone
|Anemone x hybrida
‘September Charm’
|6
|C
|Shasta daisy
|Leucanthemumxsuperbum
‘Becky’
|4
|D
|Salvia
|Salviaxsylvestris ‘Mainacht’
(‘May Night’)
|5
|E
|Dusty miller
|Senecio cineraria
|12
Hot Pinks and Purples
|Code
|Plant Name
|No. to Buy
|A
|Japanese beautyberry
|Callicarpa dichotoma
|1
|B
|Anemone
|hupehensis japonica
‘Pamina’
|3
|C
|Aster
|Aster novae-angliae
‘Purple Dome’
|2
|D
|Aster
|Aster novi-belgii ‘Alert’
|4