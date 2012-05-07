A welcome addition to any garden, fall-blooming anemones offer attractive foliage all season before bursting into bloom in late summer and early fall.

These plans show three different ways to combine fall anemones with other plants for a colorful garden.

Traditional Autumn

White ‘Honorine Jobert’ sets off the traditional colors of autumn in this combination. ‘Golden Baby’ goldenrod gives a rich yellow, ‘Autumn Fire’ sedums and perennial geraniums add rusty red tones, and the deep-red-purple foliage of ‘Emerald Carousel’ barberry forms a backdrop.





Code Plant Name No. to Buy A Barberry Berberis

‘Emerald Carousel’ 1 B Anemone Anemone x hybrida

‘Honorine Jobert’ 3 C Goldenrod Solidago

‘Goldenkind’ (‘Golden Baby’) 3 D Sedum Sedum

‘Autumn Fire’ 4 E Geranium Geranium sanguineum 3

3-Season Color

Beginning in spring with ‘Eric the Red’ Siberian iris, this combination moves through summer with ‘Mainacht’ salvia and ‘Becky’ shasta daisy. In fall, ‘September Charm’ anemone brings pale-pink flowers and dark-pink buds. A ruffle of silvery dusty miller plays up the colors of all three seasons.





Code Plant Name No. to Buy A Siberian iris Iris sibirica

‘Eric the Red’ 4 B Anemone Anemone x hybrida

‘September Charm’ 6 C Shasta daisy Leucanthemumxsuperbum

‘Becky’ 4 D Salvia Salviaxsylvestris ‘Mainacht’

(‘May Night’) 5 E Dusty miller Senecio cineraria 12

Hot Pinks and Purples



